Linker Coin (LNC) Market Cap Reaches $5.14 Million

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $3,642.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Linker Coin has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0456 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00055281 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.13 or 0.00907383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005195 BTC.

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

