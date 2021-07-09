Lionstone Capital Management LLC Acquires 70,600 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Lionstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 138,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 7.1% of Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lionstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $28,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,523,000 after buying an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,534,000 after buying an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after buying an additional 627,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,201,000 after buying an additional 435,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

NYSE DG traded up $1.30 on Friday, reaching $220.96. 6,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,738,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

