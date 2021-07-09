Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Trading Down 0.6%

Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.86.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV)

Longview Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longview Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.