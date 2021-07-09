Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 80.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $192.80 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.05 and a 1 year high of $215.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The firm has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.57.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

