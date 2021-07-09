Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Upgraded to Equal Weight by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

LUN has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.30 to C$12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a C$17.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$14.93.

Shares of LUN stock opened at C$11.34 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.27.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.1000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.76%.

In other news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.17, for a total transaction of C$126,426.78. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Insiders sold a total of 45,935 shares of company stock worth $687,751 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

