Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Shares Up 6.4%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.16. 9,362 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,362,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LKCO. First National Trust Co bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $427,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

