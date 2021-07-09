M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 821,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 208,525 shares during the period. NRG Energy makes up about 5.5% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $31,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,075,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,779,000 after purchasing an additional 449,739 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,741,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The company had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

NRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $533,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,799.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

