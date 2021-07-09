M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. reduced its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370,040 shares during the quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Perrigo by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of Perrigo stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 17,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,592. Perrigo Company plc has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.