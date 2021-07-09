M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Has $12.40 Million Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. cut its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 45.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 130,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,751 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up about 2.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $12,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 681.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,133,000 after buying an additional 5,042 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.80.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.84. 5,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.87. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $117.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. Brunswick’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

