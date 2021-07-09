M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. Sells 128,140 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,140 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises 4.1% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $23,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,265,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,493,000 after buying an additional 135,898 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.0% in the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 182,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 37.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 17.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 553,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,905,000 after buying an additional 82,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.44.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $17,104,701.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares in the company, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,649,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.