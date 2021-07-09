Macy’s (NYSE:M) Trading Up 4.8%

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)’s share price was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31. Approximately 140,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,076,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

M has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.80. Macy’s had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Macy’s by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,165,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 81,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 971.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 633,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,100,000 after buying an additional 573,929 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile (NYSE:M)

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

