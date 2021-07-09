Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.61 and last traded at $32.66. Approximately 2,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,566,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -62.75 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 26,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $681,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 338,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,799,322.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,826 shares of company stock worth $9,606,959 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Magnite by 1.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

