Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s stock price rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.52. Approximately 4,324 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,625,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities raised Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Get Magnite alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -64.42 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.22 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 23.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. Magnite’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 105,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $2,731,485.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shawna Hughes sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $49,102.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,791.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,826 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,959 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Magnite in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various screens and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.