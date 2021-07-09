Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Price Target Cut to C$35.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$36.50 to C$35.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MLFNF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.58.

OTCMKTS:MLFNF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 2,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,663. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.61.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

