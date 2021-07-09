Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 24,700 Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FUSE. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Fusion Acquisition by 507.7% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,637,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,786 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,979,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,831,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $2,490,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $980,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FUSE remained flat at $$9.93 on Friday. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,685. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

