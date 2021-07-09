Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 41,400 AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact stock remained flat at $$9.73 during midday trading on Friday. 2,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX).

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.