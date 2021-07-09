Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New $170,000 Investment in Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition during the first quarter worth $5,627,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peridot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peridot Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,302. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.96.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

