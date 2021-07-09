Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 114,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRPB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,118,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 704,782 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management boosted its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 675,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 611,819 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $3,182,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,455,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRPB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,014. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.88. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $11.37.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

