Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 85,000 VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VGAC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of VG Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGAC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VG Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,871,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $862,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of VG Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VGAC stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $10.63. 1,095,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,579. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.55. VG Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $18.16.

VG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

