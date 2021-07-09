Maro (MARO) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last Week

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 9th. During the last week, Maro has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0505 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $24.61 million and $760,752.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maro Profile

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 944,028,354 coins and its circulating supply is 487,003,198 coins. The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

Maro Coin Trading

