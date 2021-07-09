Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,057 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.24 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

