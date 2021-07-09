Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,888,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 42,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $3,961,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.69.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $59.07 and a 1-year high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

