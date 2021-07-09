Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,416.38.

BKNG stock opened at $2,163.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,282.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $88.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.55, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

