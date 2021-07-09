Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 158,513 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Citigroup by 545.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Citigroup by 49.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,454,000 after buying an additional 88,058 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Citigroup stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

