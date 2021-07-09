Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 7,289 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,841,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,449,000 after buying an additional 2,027,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BBIN opened at $59.27 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $46.14 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.