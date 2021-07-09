Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 595 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 46,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN opened at $188.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.68. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.33 and a fifty-two week high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.98%.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

