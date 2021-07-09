Matson (NYSE:MATX) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Matson (NYSE:MATX) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.580-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Matson also updated its Q2 guidance to $3.58-3.73 EPS.

Matson stock traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.79. 2,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.74. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matson presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.00.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,630,596.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,732 shares of company stock worth $2,435,807 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

