Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,979,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 342.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,353,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,048 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,833,000 after acquiring an additional 900,113 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,510. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $59.07 and a 12-month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

