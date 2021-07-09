Mattern Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 26.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,544,031,000 after buying an additional 2,735,614 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares in the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

NYSE MDT traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.37. The company had a trading volume of 79,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,569. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market capitalization of $172.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

