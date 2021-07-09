Mattern Capital Management LLC Buys 4,945 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $28,525,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,552,000 after acquiring an additional 379,300 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BRO stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.79. The company had a trading volume of 8,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.62. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Further Reading: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.