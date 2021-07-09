Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $341.32. 1,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,279. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $331.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

