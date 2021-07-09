Mattern Capital Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth approximately $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Xylem by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after buying an additional 20,289 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Xylem by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after buying an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $71,548.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,009.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,654,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,005. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $121.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

