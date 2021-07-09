McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.41

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.41, but opened at $1.37. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 10,893 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reduced their target price on McEwen Mining from $2.10 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised McEwen Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $569.39 million, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 67.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $23.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Condire Management LP purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $11,509,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in McEwen Mining by 16.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,903 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McEwen Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in McEwen Mining by 11.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 497,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 50,749 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

