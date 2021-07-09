MDH Acquisition (NYSE:MDH) Trading Down 0.1%

MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH) traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.62 and last traded at $9.64. 14,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 19,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of MDH Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in transportation and logistics, telecommunications, financial services, and professional services industries.

