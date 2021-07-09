Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.18 Million

Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) will report $369.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $358.80 million and the highest is $391.54 million. Medical Properties Trust posted sales of $291.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.32.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The stock had a trading volume of 150,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,251,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,601,355,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565,695 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,085,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,052,000 after buying an additional 1,539,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,533,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,385,000 after purchasing an additional 892,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,264,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,257 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,189,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,272,000 after buying an additional 496,200 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

