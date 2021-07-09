MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,396 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 1.1% of Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $204,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 240.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,858.37.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,531.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,497. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $941.44 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,432.39. The company has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,925.42 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

