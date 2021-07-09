MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) will report $197.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $194.34 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full-year sales of $788.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $799.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $808.73 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 3.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.09.

MGP traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 976,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,802. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $37.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

