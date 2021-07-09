MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Equities analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to report sales of $46.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $45.70 million to $48.20 million. MidWestOne Financial Group posted sales of $46.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $191.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.40 million to $195.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $180.55 million, with estimates ranging from $180.40 million to $180.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $50.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $61,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Len D. Devaisher bought 1,485 shares of MidWestOne Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,406.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,658 shares of company stock valued at $51,848 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

