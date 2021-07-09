Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,471 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Golar LNG were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLNG. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,701,358 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,321,000 after buying an additional 1,090,701 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $8,621,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 259.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,138,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 821,102 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 4,222.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 804,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,505,597 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,073,000 after purchasing an additional 413,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,312. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Golar LNG Limited has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $112.89 million for the quarter. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 32.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping, FLNG, and Power segments. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

