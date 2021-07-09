Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 85,361 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $70,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000.

MRTX opened at $163.51 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $110.17 and a one year high of $249.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.97.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares in the company, valued at $25,268,058.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

