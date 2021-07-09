Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $29.10 Million

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $29.10 million and approximately $99,268.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $537.67 or 0.01611016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00046207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00121302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00164207 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,314.72 or 0.99820548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00951837 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 54,116 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

