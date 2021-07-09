MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,286 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,559,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,512,000 after buying an additional 6,757,036 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 12,465,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,429,000 after buying an additional 4,178,089 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 92.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,335,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,027,000 after buying an additional 3,524,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,475,000 after buying an additional 3,513,480 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.87.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

