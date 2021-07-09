MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.6% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth approximately $13,422,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $237.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.19.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.87.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 775,260 shares of company stock worth $177,641,888 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.