MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,793 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 140.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after buying an additional 114,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 21,236 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 95,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 106,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $31.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.