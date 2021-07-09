MML Investors Services LLC Purchases 17,088 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

