MML Investors Services LLC Sells 827 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intuit by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $127,559,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $506.09 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $280.99 and a one year high of $508.63. The firm has a market cap of $138.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $450.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

