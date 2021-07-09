Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Bought by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 183.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $1,867,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 253.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 34,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 690,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $3,248,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $253.47 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.40 and a 52-week high of $273.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.17.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

