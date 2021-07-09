Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Trading 6.6% Higher

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s share price was up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $66.51. Approximately 1,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 47,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $645,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at $1,764,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

