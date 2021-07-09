Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Trading Up 6.6%

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s share price was up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.68 and last traded at $66.51. Approximately 1,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 47,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCRI. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $74.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after buying an additional 129,075 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 161,744 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,855 shares during the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.