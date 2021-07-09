Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MONRY opened at $68.60 on Friday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

