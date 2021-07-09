Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Moncler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of MONRY opened at $68.60 on Friday. Moncler has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

